Ringo water bottle and phone stand

If you work out using your mobile phone or carry bottles of water with you everyday to the gym or during your commute, you might be interested in a unique water bottle and phone stand called the Ringo. The secure phone mount can be used to capture content, watch videos, follow workouts, sit on your desk and more.

Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised double its required pledge goal making sure the idea makes the jump from concept into production. Thanks to over 340 backers the project still has 42 days remaining to secure more funding and meet stretch goals. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $59 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We’ve all been through the struggle of trying to prop up our phone with whatever we can find to take a group photo, watch a movie, video chat with loved ones, or follow a recipe. Not to mention the struggle of finding the perfect angle to follow a workout or record one. These frustrations were getting all too common in our own lives, and we didn’t want to carry a bulky tripod around with us everywhere, so we wondered what could be done to get rid of this frustration using an item that we already carry with us on a daily basis.”

Water bottle and phone stand

“With adjustable positioning for both portrait and landscape use, Ringo™ ensures that your device is always at the perfect angle and height for that selfie, zoom call, or timer’ed group photo. It’s easy – just snap it on and adjust it to the perfect angle for whatever you’re doing. It goes with you everywhere, so you’re always ready to capture the moment, consume your favorite content, and connect hands-free with perfectly positioned video calls… or however you want to use it!”

If the Ringo crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Ringo water bottle and phone stand project view the promotional video below.

“Ringo combines a premium double-wall stainless steel water bottle, the kind we carry with us every day, with an ultra-strong MagSafe phone mount that’s always there when you need it. Ringo’s advanced bottle tech will keep your drink hot or cold all day long, and its integrated pro-grade magnetic tripod mount securely and conveniently holds your device whether the bottle is empty or full.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the water bottle and phone stand, jump over to the official Ringo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





