Watchy open source and customizable E-Ink watch now available via Crowd Supply

If you have been patiently waiting for the unique Watchy, E-Ink watch to be made available via Crowd Supply, you will be pleased to know it is now priced from $55 with shipping expected to take place during May 2021. Free shipping throughout the United States is offered and worldwide delivery is available for a little extra. Watchy is an E-Ink watch with open source hardware and software.

“Watchy has a barebones design utilizing the PCB as the watch body, allowing it to be worn as-is, or further customized with different 3D printed cases and watch straps. It is a unique timepiece that is also a wearable development platform, allowing users to create their own experience.”

“Watchy’s E-Ink display delivers an always-on, beautiful, crisp image clearly visible under bright sunlight, and requires no power between updates. At 200 x 200 pixels and monochrome, the display offers a distinctive aesthetic.

Watchy has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, allowing it to connect with internet APIs (e.g., weather, news, traffic, maps, Spotify, etc.), as well as Bluetooth LE enabled devices.”

“With makers/hackers/tinkerers in mind, we chose the ESP32 for its large community and support for a wide variety of development options, such as Arduino, Micropython, ESP-IDF, and Zephyr-RTOS.”

Features and specifications of Watchy :

– Ultra-low-power e-paper 1.54″ display with 200 x 200 resolution and wide viewing angle

– Wi-Fi & Bluetooth LE connectivity

– 3-axis accelerometer with gesture detection

– Real-time clock for accurate time keeping with calendar and alarm functions

– Built-in USB-to-serial adapter for programming on the go

– Vibration motor for alerts

– Four tactile buttons

– Open source hardware & software

– Tons of examples & cool watch faces

– 3D case designs (stls) to customize your watchy (and watch straps)

– New injection-molded plastic case

Source : Crowd Supply

