Imperial Timepieces watches from £142

A new range of watches has been launched via Kickstarter this week, designed and created by Sandris Ilinigorskis based in London. The modern watches have been created to redefine British heritage watches and have been created with “premium components” designed with “passion” says its creator. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the new range of watches now available to back with early bird pledges from £142, with worldwide delivery expected to take place early next year.

“Imperial Timepieces has its roots in the Latin, Imperi(um); we wanted to make something Great inspired by British Heritage. The word Imperial has been used in Britain since 1774. Meaning “excellence”.

Founded in 2019, Imperial Timepieces is a Premium Micro-brand watch company offering original, contemporary timepieces. We combine durability, reliability, and great design to build a product that you will enjoy for a lifetime.”

“Eye catching design, manufactured with premium materials usually only available on watches in four-figure price ranges. That was our original aim when we started designing this range of watches. We have surpassed this goal with a collection that offers distinct character, yet at accessible prices.

Our aesthetic revolves around creating unique designs that stem from classic watches. With a strong respect for the heritage brands that have come before us, we’re driven to make our watches new classics in their own right.”

Source : Kickstarter

