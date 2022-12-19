Call of Duty Warzone 2 PlayStation 4 vs Xbox One

If you are interested in learning more about Hale the last generation of games consoles in the form of the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Pro, Xbox One fare against each other. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have this week published a new video comparing the Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 game via a PlayStation 4 vs Xbox One. Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play combat arena now available to play on a wide variety of different platforms including PC, PlayStation, Xbox and mobile. “Drop into the all-new sandbox objective-based mode to choose your own experience within the warzone and collecting gear to keep in your Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 inventory.”

Warzone 2.0 PlayStation 4 vs Xbox One

“Everything you need to know about the last-gen versions of Warzone 2.0 – a game in which the increasing scale and ambition of Infinity Ward’s tech is starting to overstretch the older PS4 and Xbox One machines. In particular the base Xbox One suffers here: poor sub-40fps performance and pop-in blight the experience, putting it at a disadvantage next to the newer PS5 and Series X. Tom explains all here – plus a look at the frame-rate impact of widening the game’s FOV setting.”

Source : Steam





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals