Wands VR wizard game updated with roomscale, dual-wielding and more

Developers Cortopia Studios have rolled out a new update to their excellent Wands virtual reality wizard duelling game bringing with it a number of new features including dual wielding and roomscale. Unfortunately the developers of also discontinued support for the Gear VR headset. After the Gear VR headset was dropped by Samsung who are no longer making compatible smartphones and Facebook remove support from its Oculus SDK.
Wands Game 1.7.0 patch notes:
New Features:
Added Dual Wand control scheme for Quest, Rift, Vive, Index, Cosmos, and WMR. Players can now use a wand in each hand
Improved Features
Tile size increased to room scale
Improved IK (your opponent’s character moves more naturally)
Improved AI animations
Acid Cloud now gives a clear visual warning before inflicting damage
Petrifying Prison’s base has been removed for improved visibility
Petrifying Prison now animates
6DoF opponent’s wands point in the exact directions they’re aiming
Game Balancing
Hail of Death – Fire rate increased 50%
Blood Bolt – Projectile speed increased 65%
Chilling Clutch – Projectile speed increased 35%
Magic Missile – Cost per charged missile increased from 10 to 12
Electric Fist – Projectile count reduced from 8 to 7
Pickups take an additional 1.5s to collect for dual wielding players
Mana regen for 3DoF players is now 2/s faster (17/s total)
Bug Fixes
Newly unlocked relics do not lay down on the shelf
Relic icon does not pop out of relic when it’s being unlocked
Warden’s arm no longer rests on the Aspis elevator tile
The Aspis elevator tile’s hitbox is now the correct size
Hours and minutes are now correctly spaced on the events board
In-game menu is no longer tilted downward
Player’s feet no longer drag after recentering
And many more!
Source : Wands Game : UploadVR