Wands VR wizard game updated with roomscale, dual-wielding and more

Developers Cortopia Studios have rolled out a new update to their excellent Wands virtual reality wizard duelling game bringing with it a number of new features including dual wielding and roomscale. Unfortunately the developers of also discontinued support for the Gear VR headset. After the Gear VR headset was dropped by Samsung who are no longer making compatible smartphones and Facebook remove support from its Oculus SDK.

Wands Game 1.7.0 patch notes:

New Features:

Added Dual Wand control scheme for Quest, Rift, Vive, Index, Cosmos, and WMR. Players can now use a wand in each hand

Improved Features

Tile size increased to room scale

Improved IK (your opponent’s character moves more naturally)

Improved AI animations

Acid Cloud now gives a clear visual warning before inflicting damage

Petrifying Prison’s base has been removed for improved visibility

Petrifying Prison now animates

6DoF opponent’s wands point in the exact directions they’re aiming

Game Balancing

Hail of Death – Fire rate increased 50%

Blood Bolt – Projectile speed increased 65%

Chilling Clutch – Projectile speed increased 35%

Magic Missile – Cost per charged missile increased from 10 to 12

Electric Fist – Projectile count reduced from 8 to 7

Pickups take an additional 1.5s to collect for dual wielding players

Mana regen for 3DoF players is now 2/s faster (17/s total)

Bug Fixes

Newly unlocked relics do not lay down on the shelf

Relic icon does not pop out of relic when it’s being unlocked

Warden’s arm no longer rests on the Aspis elevator tile

The Aspis elevator tile’s hitbox is now the correct size

Hours and minutes are now correctly spaced on the events board

In-game menu is no longer tilted downward

Player’s feet no longer drag after recentering

And many more!

Source : Wands Game : UploadVR

