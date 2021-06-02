3D illuminated and luminous wall world map

The design team at Enjoy The Wood has returned to Kickstarter to launch their newer luminous coloured wooden wall world map, which has already raised over $400,000 thanks to nearly 2,500 backers with still nine days remaining. The unique wall mounted world map now features 17 colours, a luminescence effect, magnetic mounts and a new LED backlight.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $79 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates). If the 3D campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the 3D world map project review the promotional video below.

“The First 3D Luminous Colored Wooden World Map by Enjoy The Wood crazier than ever! It’s changing, intriguing, almost magical, incredibly bright, and beautiful. With the four massive updates, the Map becomes even more versatile and customizable, will fit any interior, and perfectly match your personality! It can do so many things: bring awesome colors to any space, hold all your memories and photos, glow in the dark, and twinkle! This Wooden World Map is ready to win the world and your heart!”

Features of the wall world map :

– RGB LED (Neon colors) option, lights that can glow in 7 main modes and have a couple of funky twinkle modes. You can adjust the brightness of the light using your phone and our APP.

– Lights behind the continents.

– The Map has an acrylic background, ready to be placed on the wall.

– Some of the smaller islands don’t have the acrylic base and backlight. You will have to stick them to the wall.

– The installation takes under 2 hours and we have a video with instructions that will help. You will have to stick the Map to the wall with our special double-sticky tape. Everything is included.

– Works with 110V/220V. EU/US electrical plugs are available.

“Now the Map can glow in the dark. The darker it is â€” the brighter it shines! The paint charges during the day and then can glow up to 2 hours at night! The new Map holds magnets! So you can keep the best memories nicely displayed on your wall.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the world map, jump over to the official 3D crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

