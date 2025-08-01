New VW Passat eHybrid Match & Black Edition Arrive August 14th

The Volkswagen Passat eHybrid has long been celebrated for its blend of efficiency, performance, and premium features. With the introduction of the new Match and Black Edition trims, Volkswagen has taken the driving experience to new heights. These trims replace the outgoing Life and R-Line eHybrid models, offering a host of enhanced features without any increase in price. The Passat eHybrid continues to set the standard for plug-in hybrid vehicles in its class, thanks to Volkswagen’s commitment to value and innovation.

The Match and Black Edition trims are designed to cater to the needs and preferences of discerning drivers. Whether one prioritizes advanced safety features, innovative technology, or luxurious comfort, these new trims have something to offer. The inclusion of Volkswagen’s advanced hybrid-petrol engine ensures a smooth, efficient, and environmentally friendly driving experience.

Elevating the Driving Experience with Match and Black Edition Trims

The Match and Black Edition trims of the Volkswagen Passat eHybrid bring a wealth of premium upgrades that would typically come at a significant additional cost if purchased as options. The Match trim features an impressive array of features, including IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, which provide exceptional visibility and adapt to various driving conditions. The inclusion of metallic paint adds a touch of sophistication to the vehicle’s exterior, while the Assistance Pack offers advanced safety systems to ensure the well-being of both driver and passengers.

For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, the Black Edition trim takes things to the next level. The 19-inch Leeds alloy wheels make a bold statement, complementing the vehicle’s sleek design. The panoramic sunroof allows for an immersive driving experience, flooding the interior with natural light and providing a sense of openness. The Winter Package, which includes heated seats, ensures comfort even in the coldest of conditions. Additionally, the 15-inch infotainment screen offers a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of entertainment and navigation options.

Competitive Pricing and Excellent Value

Despite the significant enhancements offered by the Match and Black Edition trims, Volkswagen has ensured that these models remain competitively priced. The Match trim is available at £44,555, while the Black Edition is priced at £48,900 for the 204 PS version and £51,420 for the more powerful 272 PS variant. These prices include VAT and are on-the-road recommended retail prices, making them accessible to a wide range of buyers.

Advanced Technology and Sustainable Driving

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Passat eHybrid Match and Black Edition models feature a 1.5 TSI hybrid-petrol engine, available in either 204 PS or 272 PS configurations. This advanced powertrain is paired with a six-speed DSG automatic gearbox, ensuring smooth and responsive performance. The 19.7 kWh (net) battery offers an impressive electric range of 83 miles (204 PS) or 77 miles (272 PS) on the WLTP combined cycle, allowing for emission-free driving in urban environments.

The Passat eHybrid also features fast charging capabilities, with the ability to charge from 5% to 80% in just 26 minutes using a DC charger with up to 40 kW capacity. This convenience makes it easy for owners to keep their vehicle charged and ready for their daily commute or longer journeys.

Explore the World of Volkswagen Innovation

Beyond the Passat eHybrid, Volkswagen offers a comprehensive range of hybrid and electric vehicles, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of modern drivers. The ID. family of fully electric cars showcases Volkswagen’s commitment to sustainable mobility, offering innovative technology and zero-emission driving.

Whether one is in search of eco-friendly transportation, advanced safety features, or premium comfort, Volkswagen has a model to suit every lifestyle. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Volkswagen continues to shape the future of the automotive industry.

Source Volkswagen



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals