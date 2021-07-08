VW Golf R Estate gets official (video)

Geeky Gadgets

Volkswagen are launching a more practical version of their Golf R, the VW Golf R estate and the car comes with 320 PS (315 horsepower).

The new Golf R Estate comes with some impressive performance, this include a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.9 seconds, it also comes with a top speed of 167 miles per hour (270 km/h).

The Golf R Estate may be exceptionally sporty, but it also retains all the characteristics you’d expect from a Golf estate: this is a versatile all-rounder, a comfortable leisure-oriented and family- friendly estate car for all walks of life. Its suitability for everyday use is in no way compromised by the R-specific sports running gear (lower by 20 mm) and the fact that it is designed with motor racing in mind. “The Golf R Estate is the perfect combination of a compact Golf R2 and an estate. Sportiness, performance and emotions meet space, versatility and innovation,” says Sven Smeets, Head of R Business Unit. The interior of the R Estate fully benefits from the 66 mm longer wheelbase of the Golf Estate compared with the Golf.

Especially passengers in the back profit from the generous proportions: The maximum legroom expands from 903 mm to 941 mm. The vehicle has a luggage compartment volume of 611 litres, which increases to a maximum of 1,642 litres if loaded up to the roof and with the second row of seats folded down. For the first time, the Golf R Estate is available with an optional ball coupling with a permitted maximum trailer weight (braked) of up to 1.9 tonnes and a drawbar load of 80 kilograms.

You can find out more information about the 2021 VW Golf R Estate over at Volkswagen at the link below, prices for the car start at €51,585.

Source Volkswagen

