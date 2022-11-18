Vuzix Ultralite AR smart glasses launching at CES

Vuzix has unveiled its latest smart glasses, the Vuzix Ultralite AR smart glasses and they will be making their debut at CES 2023 in January.

The new Vuzix Ultralite AR smart glasses have already won a CES 2023 Innovation Award, you can see more details about the device below.

The Vuzix Ultralite™ AR Smart Glasses solution is a go-to-market ready, turnkey offering. Weighing in at a mere 38 grams and power-efficient with two days of run time on a single charge, Vuzix Ultralite™ is the world’s most fashion forward smart glasses available and is designed specifically for the broader consumer markets. Vuzix’ advanced monocular waveguide optics and custom micro display engine work together to create a crisp, transparent image that wirelessly delivers all the important information on a user’s smartphone/watch, hands-free right before their eyes. The glasses are ideal for language translation, closed captioning, messaging, directions and workout status among many other things. Prescription ready with multiple eyewear sizes and an array of component combinations available, Vuzix has started working with select world leading consumer electronic technology brands around the Vuzix Ultralite™ platform to bring the ultimate in lightweight, affordable smart glasses solutions to market.

We will have more information about the new Vuzix Ultralite AR smart glasses when they launch at CES 2023 in January. You can find out more details over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Vuzix





