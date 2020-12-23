Anker Quest 2 VR headset charging dock $87

Anker has launched a new VR headset charging dock this week specifically designed for the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. Offering a 2-in-1 charging station for your Oculus Quest 2 headset and Touch controllers priced at $87.

“Use the included rechargeable batteries and custom covers to keep your controllers charged up. And with each battery supporting up to 500 recharges, you can hugely reduce the of amount of batteries you throw away.”

Features of the VR headset charging dock include :

– Effortless Charging: Simply place your Oculus Quest 2 headset and Touch controllers onto the dock to charge.

– Officially Certified: Oculus Ready certified to work flawlessly with Oculus Quest 2.

– High-Speed Charging: Fully charge your headset and controllers in just 2.5 hours.

– Switch Less, Play More: Don’t waste time swapping out batteries. Use the included rechargeable batteries and custom covers to keep your controllers charged up.

– What You Get: Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2, USB-C to USB-C cable, USB-C wall charger, 2 battery covers, magnetic USB-C headset connector, 2 rechargeable AA batteries, 18-month warranty, welcome guide, and friendly customer service.

Source : Anker

