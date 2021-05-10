Xsens Manus VR Gloves $4,990

The development teams at Xsens and Manus have joined forces to create a pair of VR gloves with finger tracking for Xsens MVN motion capture applications. The Xsens Gloves are fully integrated into Xsens’ MVN software, allowing users to deliver real-time finger data into their existing pipeline. Once paired, the motion capture data flows from Manus Core, the glove’s data-handling software, where it is directly picked up by Xsens’ MVN software.

The Xsens Gloves by Manus are now available to purchase priced at €3,990 or $4,990 with additional textile(s) cost €250 or $299.

Xsens VR Gloves by Manus offer :

– Precise Finger Tracking – Get detailed finger spread and overstretch measurements. The flex sensors measure 2 joints per finger, 9DoF tracking of individual fingers by sensor fusion with IMU’s, drift prevented with new auto-filters, and flex sensor reference points.

– Fast and Accurate Calibration – Complete 3 hand poses in 45 seconds for total hand calibration. The user calibration profile is then saved to the glove for future use.

– Interchangeable Battery – Experience up to 5 hours of uninterrupted motion capture time. The Gloves also instantly reconnects after swapping the battery, eliminating recalibration downtime.

– Washable Textile – Easy removal of the sensors from the one-size-fits-all glove textile to allow for washing and to keep your equipment clean.

– Compact Pipeline – Stream Xsens body and Manus finger data as a single source from MVN software.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Manus. The addition of the updated Xsens Gloves by Manus to our motion capture offering marks an important step in our collaboration,” said Rob Löring, Business Director at Xsens. “Manus are the industry leaders in finger tracking technology and we’re delighted to be incorporating their immense knowledge and robust system to take our performance capture solution to the next level.”

As part of this new and improved partnership, customers will now experience a combined hand and body motion capture solution that can provide users with high-quality data in a single stream. Customers will also be able to purchase the upgraded Xsens Gloves by Manus directly from Xsens, allowing for to create a complete hand and body motion capture solution.”

– High fidelity finger tracking supporting finger spreading and hyperextension

– Quick calibration (3 steps/45 sec)

– Compact pipeline: stream Xsens body- and Manus finger data as a single source from MVN

– Perpetual Manus Core license and 12 months warranty included

– MVN Link MTx- and MTw Awinda adapters included

– Interchangeable battery for uninterrupted use

– Washable glove textiles (60°C)

– Can be used with MVN Link and MVN Awinda

Source : Manus

