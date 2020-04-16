Virtual Battlegrounds VR Battle Royale game launches via Steam Early Access 15% off

Gamers looking to enjoy intense Battle Royale gameplay in virtual reality, will be pleased to know that Virtual Battlegrounds has this week launched in the Early Access via Steam. Check out the gameplay launch trailer below to learn more about the game developed by CyberDream and published by Spiral Summit Games.

“Virtual Battlegrounds is a VR Battle Royale built from the ground up for virtual reality. Battle to become the last warrior standing on this dystopian war-crazed island with tactical gun-play, an epic map, and physically controlled locomotion.”

Features of the Virtual Battlegrounds theme include :

– Gunplay – Physics based weapons, lots of guns, ballistics, and an attachment system.

– Big Matches – 24 player battle royale with hopes to support more in the future.

– Physical Locomotion – Swim, climb, sprint, jump, zipline, slide with physically controlled locomotion.

– Epic Map – Every nook and cranny of a 4 square KM crafted map for this game.

– Squads, and Solo Mode- Battle on your own or with friends.

– Spatial Voice Chat.

– Liv Support.

– Full body IK System.

– BOTS.

– Killhouse / Shooting Range.

– Private Lobbies.

– Competitive Modes (Ranked/ELO System)

– Majority vote based public lobby system

– In game YouTube Videos.

– Gunstock Calibration Tools.

– Left / Right Hand Support.

– Seated Mode. Many other comfort options. (No teleportation)

– Basketball. (seriously)

– Punch people to death. (Also seriously)

Source : Steam : UploadVR

