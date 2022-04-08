VOYO VBook 2023 Windows tablet soon launching via crowdfunding

If you are in the market for an affordable Windows tablet powered by an Intel Core i7-1260P processor offering 12-core, 16-threads supported by up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. You may be interested in the new VOYO VBook 2023 which will soon be launching a crowdfunding campaign to take the Windows tablet from concept into production.

Equipped with a 13 inch IPS LCD display offering a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels the VOYO VBook 2023 is fitted with a rechargeable 12,000 Ah battery and features connections for USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, 3.5mm audio, HDMI and a handy microSD card reader. Connectivity is supported by both Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6. Check out the quick teaser video below and overview of what you can expect from this new Windows tablet soon to be available.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

VOYO VBook 2023 Windows tablet

As soon as more information on when the VOYO VBook 2023 crowdfunding campaign will start, pricing and availability we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime jump over to the websites below for further details, specifications and insight.

Source : Liliputing : NotebookCheck

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals