Volvo P1800 drag car packs a Chevy 454

One glance at this wild-looking Volvo P1800-based drag racing car from the UK, and you might think it looks like something Hot Wheels might sell. The car is a contender to win the Hot Wheels Legends Tour and become the car that is shrunken down into miniature scale for Hot Wheels collectors to buy at some point in the future.

The real car is based in the UK and started life as an underpowered Volvo P1800. The car is no longer underpowered, featuring a Chevrolet 454 cubic inch V-8 engine with a supercharger making about 600 horsepower. The car carries the nickname “Ain’t no Saint.”

According to reports, the supercharged car can run the quarter-mile at 10.01 seconds at 133 mph. The car was chosen by judges to go to the semifinal round for its opportunity to become a Hot Wheels car. The semifinals are currently scheduled for November 4, 2021, the grand finale is on November 13.

