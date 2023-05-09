Volvo EX30 small SUV launching next month

Volvo has revealed that they will be unveiling a new small SUV next month, the Volvo EX30, the company has not released many details about the car, but it can be seen in the picture above.

This new small SUV will be made official at a press conference on the 7th of June, you can also get an idea of the design of the vehicle in the official video from Volvo below, apparently Volvo will also start taking pre-orders of this new SUV from the 7th of June 2023.

On 7 June at 13:30 CEST, the new, fully electric Volvo EX30 SUV will make its global debut. On the same date, it will also become available to order or pre-order in selected markets.

So keep your eyes peeled, as we’ll reveal a lot more details on our new small SUV in coming weeks. Thinking small is one of our biggest ideas.

You can find out more details about the new Volvo EX30 small SUV over at Volvo’s website at the link below, we will have more details about this new SUV when it is made official. The car looks interesting from the video and we are looking forward to finding out more details about the final design.

Source Volvo, Top Gear





