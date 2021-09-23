Volvo EVs will be leather free by 2025

Volvo has revealed that it is planning to go completely leather free in its EVs by 2025, the car maker will replace leather with more sustainable materials.

The company plans to switch all of its cars over to Electric Vehicles by 2030 and all of these will also be leather free, so it will stop using the material by 2030.

By 2025, Volvo Cars is aiming for 25% of the material in new Volvo cars to consist of recycled and bio-based content, as part of its ambition to be a fully circular business by 2040.

Instead of leather interior options, Volvo Cars will offer its customers alternatives such as high-quality sustainable materials made from bio-based and recycled sources.

For example, Nordico, a new interior material created by Volvo Cars, will consist of textiles made from recycled material such as PET bottles, bio-attributed material from sustainable forests in Sweden and Finland, and corks recycled from the wine industry – setting a new standard for premium interior design. This material will make its debut in the next generation of Volvo models.

You can find out more details about Volvo’s plans to use more sustainable materials in its vehicles over at the Volvo website at the link below.

Source Volvo

