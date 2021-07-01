Volvo Concept Recharge previews at future EVs

Volvo is one of the car makers that has been working to switch its cars to electric vehicles and now it has unveiled the new Volvo Concept Recharge.

The Volvo Concept Recharge is a concept car that is designed to showcase what the company has planned for their future EVs and also the SUV models.

Volvo’s existing range of electric vehicles are based on technology from combustion cars, they share the same platform, things will change completely in the future on their new EV platforms.

The Concept Recharge is designed to showcase the switchover to a fully electric platform, designed from the ground up.

The next generation of Volvo’s fully electric cars – the first of which is the company’s first SUV on a completely new electric-only technology base – will feature flat floors, as previewed in the Concept Recharge.

The Concept Recharge removes the engine completely from the cars, it also comes with a flat battery pack under the floor of the car. The SUV comes with an extended wheelbase and the car has more interior space and more storage than standard petrol cars.

It certainly looks very interesting from the photos and we are looking forward to seeing how Volvo uses this technology and their new design language in future vehicles. You can find out more details about this interesting concept car over at Volvo at the link below.

Source Volvo

