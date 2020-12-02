Turn Up volume mixer designed for gamers

Gamers searching for an easy way to mix and control volume settings during gameplay, may be interested in a new project launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website last month for the Turn Up. Designed to provide instant control of your microphone, volume and more the programmable volume mixer is also equipped with RGB lighting and five configurable control knobs. Thanks to over 450 backers the project has blasted past its required pledge goal raising over $30,000 with still 15 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $55 or £42, offering a considerable discount of approximately 000% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Turn Up Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Turn Up project play the promotional video below.

“Say goodbye to the days of your ears getting blasted by menu music, missing your teammates’ callouts, and getting snuck up on by crafty opponents. Perfectly balance your game, chat, and media volume settings without ever leaving your game thanks to the five fully configurable knobs and buttons on Turn Up.”

“Included zinc-plated steel stand for ergonomic angle and added weight to prevent movement in use. Full silicone grip pad on both the housing and the stand, allowing you to use Turn Up angled or flat. Compact design to ensure Turn Up fits into any setup as is.”

The development team have already ordered and tested manufacturing prototypes and are geared up to enter production. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Turn Up crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

