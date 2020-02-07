Volla Phone designed with your privacy and security in mind

Volla based in Germany have created a new mobile phone with simplicity, privacy and security in mind. The Volla Phone has been created to provide users with a new level of simplicity through instant, intuitive interaction with a smartphone, that protects your privacy, say its creators.

“On average, we use our phones 85 times or up to 5 hours per day. We get interrupted by frequent notifications and waste our time with countless apps. Features and usage are getting more complex than ever before. The Volla Phone will help you find more time in a day and allows you to focus on really important things. The simplicity of pen and paper was the inspiration for this new phone. Rather than apps, people and content are the focus of its user interface. “

Earlybird pledges are available from €298 with worldwide delivery expected to take place during October 2020. Equipped with the Volla OS offering instant access to features and information without the need for apps the “Volla knows what you want to do.” Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique smartphone which is now available to back via Kickstarter.

“The Volla OS automatically groups people whom you contact the most frequent and most recent to call them quickly, write them a message, or review the latest thread of conversation with them. Further groupings contain the latest grouped messages and threads as well as news media grouped by source. You can easily filter old groupings by keywords. No matter what you’re doing at any moment, you can access frequently used content and functions quickly via the Quick Menu. We will make best efforts to offer this feature system-wide.”

Source : Kickstarter

