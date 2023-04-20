Volkswagen T-Cross MOVE SUV unveiled

Volkswagen has revealed a new version of their entry-level SUV, the Volkswagen T-Cross MOVE the car will replace the previous SI trim version and it gets some upgrades over the previous model.

The upgrades include some parking sensors and a range of other new features, plus some 16-inch Zurioch alloy wheels and a range of MOVE styling on the inside and outside of the vehicle.

The Volkswagen T-Cross is already well known for combining compact agility with family-friendly practicality, and for offering a cavernous 455-litre boot despite the car’s diminutive dimensions. The new entry-level MOVE offers additional features worth £650 and enhanced styling compared with the SE trim, which it replaces, but costs just £250 more (RRP on the road).

New 16-inch Zurich alloy wheels set the styling tone on the outside. They feature a head-turning high-sheen surface, five double spokes and an aerodynamic design – and are available in the UK only on this new trim level. The B-pillar and door sills also gain smart-looking MOVE badges and lettering, while chrome-trimmed bumpers complete the car’s street appeal.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen T-Cross MOVE SUV over at Volkswagen at the link below, pricing for the car will start at £23,470 on the road.

Source VW





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals