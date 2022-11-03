Volkswagen Jetta GLI Performance Concept unveiled at SEMA

Volkswagen unveiled a new concept car at the 2022 SEMA Show, the Volkswagen Jetta GLI Performance Concept.

The new Jetta GLI Performance Concept is built in the 2022 Jetta GLI Autobahn and it comes with a six-speed manual transmission.

First launched in 1984, the Jetta GLI model has affectionately been referred to as a “GTI with a trunk” over its many generations. Having frequently shared numerous exterior design cues and performance hardware with its Golf GTI cousin, the Jetta GLI has been just as much a driver’s car over the near four decades of its existence.

Paying homage to the many years in the model lineup, Volkswagen’s Design Center California borrowed features from the GLI’s rich history, amplifying them in a complete rework of the Jetta GLI Performance concept’s exterior and underpinnings.

“The Jetta GLI concept was an opportunity for our team to draw from our passion for motorsports and create a vision that is even more expressive and exciting than the production vehicle already is,” said Reto Brun, Senior Director Volkswagen Design Center California. “The wide body design gives this GLI concept the stance that every enthusiast dreams of and the graphic treatment underlines its more aggressive nature, while incorporating classic GLI elements.”

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen Jetta GLI Performance Concept over at Volkswagen at the link below.

Source VW



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals