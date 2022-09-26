Volkswagen GEN.TRAVEL concept unveiled

VW has unveiled its latest concept vehicle, the Volkswagen GEN.TRAVEL concept, the car is an all-electric vehicle that can drive itself.

According to Volkswagen the Volkswagen GEN.TRAVEL comes with Level 5 autonomous driving and it has been designed as a sustainable Mobility-as-a-Service alternative to short-haul flights.

With GEN.TRAVEL, the Volkswagen Group has developed an iconic, innovation-packed study that constitutes a completely new vehicle category in the premium portfolio between sedan and MPV (Multi Purpose Vehicle). “With its NEW AUTO strategy, Volkswagen defines the mobility for generations to come – sustainable and digital,“ says Dr. Nikolai Ardey, Head of Volkswagen Group Innovation. “In the group-wide Volkswagen Innovation Research department, we are further advancing this idea, showing how our customers will be able to experience mobility in the future – for example, as a service. With GEN.TRAVEL, we can already experience today what will be possible in the near future with innovative technology. Door-to-door travel at a new level. Emission-free and stress-free.”

The GEN.TRAVEL drives autonomously and turns the driver into a relaxed passenger who has time for other things: Work. Relaxation. Entertainment. Family. Klaus Zyciora, Head of Volkswagen Group Design, explains: “The GEN.TRAVEL offers us a glimpse of the travel of the future. It shows us what autonomous driving will look like in the future. The GEN.TRAVEL embodies the visionary design of beyond tomorrow for the mobility of tomorrow. Efficient shaping characterizes the extremely distinctive design. Thus, in an age of technical perfection and virtually unlimited possibilities, ‘form follows function’ becomes ‘form follows freedom’. The automobile will not only be better, but also more exciting than ever before.”

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen GEN.TRAVEL concept over ta VW at the link below.

Source Volkswagen



