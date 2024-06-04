Pexivo voice control outdoor walkie-talkie communication system

If you are searching for an easy way to communicate with friends, family or fellow adventurers when engaging in outdoor pursuits you might be interested in a new voice -controlled outdoor walkie-talkie system in the form of the Pexivo. With the Pexivo Voice Control Walkie-Talkie & Headsets, you can experience seamless communication and entertainment, even in the most remote outdoor settings. These innovative devices are designed to cater to your needs as an outdoor enthusiast, offering a perfect blend of functionality and comfort.

Outdoor Walkie-Talkie Headset

Picture yourself hiking through a scenic trail or camping in a secluded forest. With the Pexivo Voice Control Walkie-Talkie & Headsets, you can maintain constant communication with your companions, thanks to the impressive 500-meter walkie-talkie range. Whether you’re coordinating your movements, sharing important information, or simply enjoying a conversation, these headsets ensure you’re always connected. The external antenna further enhances the intercom range, allowing you to explore further without losing touch.

Value early bird pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $99 or £78 (depending on current exchange rates). The Pexivo Voice Control Walkie-Talkie & Headsets are not only about communication; they also provide an immersive audio experience. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, these headsets offer a stable and efficient connection for your music and calls.

Imagine listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts while taking in the breathtaking views of nature. The 16mm dynamic drivers and premium bass mode deliver rich, high-quality sound, while the NICAM sound effects add an extra layer of depth to your audio. With the air conduction technology, you can enjoy your music and calls without any uncomfortable vibrations, ensuring a pleasant and distraction-free experience.

Voice Controlled Communication System

One of the standout features of the Pexivo Voice Control Walkie-Talkie & Headsets is the voice command functionality. By simply saying “sowjee sowjee,” you can activate hands-free communication, allowing you to focus on your activities without interruption. This feature is particularly useful when you’re engaged in activities that require your full attention, such as climbing, biking, or navigating challenging terrain. The headsets support 7 UHF and 433Mhz channels, ensuring clear and uninterrupted communication, even in areas without internet connectivity.

When you’re out in the wilderness, battery life is crucial. The Pexivo Voice Control Walkie-Talkie & Headsets excel in this aspect, offering an impressive 18-20 hours of runtime for music and calls, and 6-8 hours in walkie-talkie mode. This means you can rely on these headsets throughout your entire day’s adventure without worrying about running out of power. The energy-efficient 0.25w transmission power further optimizes battery life, allowing you to stay connected for longer periods.

Assuming that the Pexivo funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Pexivo voice controlled walkie-talkie communication system project study the promotional video below.

The Pexivo Voice Control Walkie-Talkie & Headsets are designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. The 90° rotation feature allows you to adjust the headsets to your preferred angle, ensuring a perfect fit for various head shapes and sizes. Whether you’re wearing a helmet, a hat, or nothing at all, these headsets adapt to your needs. The air conduction technology eliminates any uncomfortable vibrations, providing a smooth and enjoyable audio experience.

In outdoor environments, noise can be a significant distraction. The Pexivo Voice Control Walkie-Talkie & Headsets address this issue with their advanced ENC noise reduction technology, which effectively reduces noise levels to 40dB. This means you can communicate clearly and hear your music or calls with exceptional clarity, even in noisy surroundings. Whether you’re near a rushing river, a windy mountaintop, or a crowded campsite, these headsets ensure you never miss a beat.

The Pexivo Voice Control Walkie-Talkie & Headsets are not limited to any specific outdoor activity. Their versatility makes them suitable for a wide range of adventures, from hiking and camping to skiing and mountain biking. No matter how you choose to explore the great outdoors, these headsets are your reliable companion, keeping you connected, entertained, and focused on the moments that matter most.

In a world where staying connected is essential, even in the most remote locations, the Pexivo Voice Control Walkie-Talkie & Headsets offer a innovative solution. With their impressive range, high-quality audio, voice command functionality, and long-lasting battery life, these headsets are the ultimate accessory for outdoor enthusiasts. Experience the freedom of seamless communication and immersive entertainment, all while enjoying the beauty of nature. Whether you’re embarking on a solo adventure or exploring with friends, the Pexivo Voice Control Walkie-Talkie & Headsets are your key to staying connected and making unforgettable memories in the great outdoors.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and dimensional specifications for the voice controlled walkie-talkie communication system, jump over to the official Pexivo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals