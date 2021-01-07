Vodafone offering small businesses free broadband for 12 months

Vodafone has announced that it is offering small businesses in the UK free broadband for 12 months, this is available on the companies 36 month plan.

The company has said that the offer is available to small companies with between 1 and 50 employees and the offer is available until the 28th of February 2021.

To support the UK’s small businesses as they continue to get through the COVID-19 pandemic, Vodafone is making business broadband free for 2021. The offer follows new research by Vodafone partner Enterprise Nation, which has found that the number of small businesses running entirely online has doubled during the pandemic. 71% of small businesses say they are more reliant than ever on broadband.

The offer of 12 months free broadband is available on a 36-month plan to all small businesses (1 – 50 employees), including existing Vodafone customers who are eligible to upgrade, across the UK until 28 February 2021.

You can find out more details about Vodafone’s offer for free broadband for small businesses in the UK at the link below.

Source Vodafone

