Vodafone now offering Amazon Prime and YouTube Premium with their entertainment packages

Vodafone has announced that they are now offering Amazon Prime and YouTube Premium as an option as part of their entertainment packages.

This will be available on a range of their plans which start at just £22 a month for a SIM only plan with unlimited calls, texts and 5GB of data.

Vodafone has teamed up with Amazon Prime and YouTube Premium to add to its already compelling portfolio of entertainment partners, which includes Spotify Premium, Now TV Entertainment Pass and Sky Sports Mobile TV. Vodafone is the first UK operator to offer customers the choice of Amazon Prime or YouTube Premium as part of a mobile plan.

Amazon Prime members can stream thousands of movies, TV shows and award-winning Amazon Originals on Prime Video, and also have access to Prime Reading and Amazon Music on the UK’s best mobile data network. This includes the incredibly popular Amazon Original Series Hunters, The Boys, and The Grand Tour. Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, sport and more — all available to watch on practically any device. Customers can watch at home or on the go with a choice of hundreds of compatible devices.

You can find out more information about the range of plans available and the various entertainement options over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals