Vodafone has been names London’s best 5G network

Mobile carrier Vodafone has been named the best 5G network in London by benchmarking company umlaut in a recent report.

The company also announced that it is enhancing its 4G coverage as well as its 5G coverage in the UK.

A 5G report, by global consultancy and testing company umlaut (formerly P3), found that Vodafone gives customers 99.7% reliability when using YouTube on 5G, and 100% reliability for web browsing. The nearest rival achieved 94.5% reliability for YouTube. Vodafone’s network was also the most reliable for file download and upload tests, and had the highest average download speeds, at 215.2 Mbps. The tests measured 5G from all four UK operators, and covered 55% of the total population of London.

Vodafone’s Consumer Director, Max Taylor, said: “The results from this report show that our customers are getting the best 5G experience and that our investment in our network is really paying off.

