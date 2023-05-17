Canon PowerShot V10 vlogging camera

Canon has introduced its new PowerShot V10 Vlog camera this month making it available to preorder priced at $429.99 with shipping expecting to take place during the middle of June 2023. Capable of capturing 4K video and equipped with high-quality stereo microphones and a fixed 19mm (35mm equivalent) wide-angle lens, the vlogging camera offers a compact solution for capturing video on the move.

Available with either silver or black accent finishes the PowerShot V10 comes with a built-in stand allowing you to lean the camera backwards or forwards at a 30° angle in both directions. By default the PowerShot V10 captures video horizontally, but that isn’t always what you need. Want to go vertical? No problem. Just turn the camera on its side.

Features

Features of the Canon PowerShot V10 Vlog camera include acompact form factor with ease of operability, Built-in stand, 1” CMOS sensor, 4K Video, High quality stereo microphones, Ease of use/all-in-one UI, Fixed 19mm (35mm equivalent) wide-angle lens, Vertical mode, Auto focus / Face detection, Beautiful skin tones, Filters, Still image capture and Live Streaming & UVC support.

“The PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera has in mind the on-the-go content creator who wants to level-up their creative content and step-up from using a smart phone. Packed with key features, including an intuitive control user interface on the touch panel and frame AF mode for product reviews, the PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera can be the priority piece of imaging equipment used for almost all things video.”

Canon PowerShot V10 Vlog camera

“The PowerShot V10 is a vlog and still camera in a new highly portable form factor with components from the popular G-Series line that lets you create impressive videos on-the-go. With stereo sound capture, a built-in stand, and easy live streaming, this cam is ready to go when you are. Don’t let its size fool you, this is a vlogging studio in a compact package that can be operated with one hand to let you express your story!”

“The camera is super compact and includes a built-in stand, a port for a tripod and a microphone. Live streaming for gaming? You can easily connect the vlogging camera to a Wi-Fi router and output video directly to YouTube or Facebook platforms via the Camera Connect app. Haven’t experienced a traditional DSLR or mirrorless camera before? The PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera is intuitive like a smartphone – making the transition from smartphone to the camera fairly seamless.”

Source : Canon



