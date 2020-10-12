Vivo Y73s 5G smartphone gets official

Vivo has added another smartphone to its range, the Vivo Y73s 5G and the handset is launching in China.

The Vivo Y73s 5G comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display that features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a Dimensity 720 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The device will also come with a 4100 mAh battery and 18W fast charging and it features a range of cameras including a 16 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies.

On the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset will retail for CNY 1,998 which is about $299 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals