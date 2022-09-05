Vivo Y22 smartphone gets official

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to their range, the Vivo Y22 and the handset comes with a 6.55inch LCD display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Vivo Y22 smartphones comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging, the handset also comes with a range of cameras, with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel camera that is designed for taking photos and recording videos, there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera on the rear of the handset and an LED flash.

The new Vivo Y22 smartphone will retail for IDR 2,399,000 which is about $161, this is for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model. The handset will come in three colors, Summer Cyan, Metaverse Green, and Starlit Blue.

Source Gizmochina

