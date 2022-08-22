Vivo Y02S Android smartphone unveiled

Vivo has announced the launch of its latest android smartphone, the Vivo Y02S, and the handset is launching in the Philippines.

The Vivo Y02S smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, and 32gB of storage or 3GB of TAM and 64GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage, the handset is also equipped with a microSD card slot and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y02S comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and a single camera on the rear.

On the rear of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera for recording videos and taking photos, on the front of the device there is a 5-megapixel camera for video calls and for Selfies.

The handset comes with a choice of two colors, blue and black and it will retail for PHP 6,499 which is about $116 at the current exchange rate. as yet there are no details on whether it will launch in any more countries.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals