Vivo X90 and X90 Pro headed to India

The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro smartphones launched in China back in November and now the handsets are also coming to India, the devices will be launching in the country sometime soon as they are now listed on the official website in India as coming soon.

As a reminder, the two handsets come with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display which features a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution, processing is provided by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile processor.

The Vivo X90 Pro comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, it features a range of cameras which include a 50.3 megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 main sensor, plus a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel portrait camera. This model comes with a 4870 mAh battery and it features 120W fast charging.

The Vivo X90 comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, it has slightly different cameras which include a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, this handset features a 4810 mAh battery and 120W fast charging.

As yet there are no details on how much the new Vivo X90 and X90 Pro will retail for in India, as soon as we get some more details about the handsets we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals