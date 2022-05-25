Geeky Gadgets

Vivo X80 and X80 Pro now available in India

The Vivo X80 and X80 Pro smartphones are now available in India, pricing starts at INR 53,999 for the Vivo X80 and INR 79,999 for the X80 Pro.

As a reminder the new Vivo X80 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, there will be two processor options for the handset, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

There is a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and also 256GB or 512GB of storage, there is no microSD card slot on this device.

The Vivo X80 Pro has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The Vivo X80 features a 6.79-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor it comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. There is also a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of included storage.

The handset has a range of cameras, these include a 32-megapixel front camera on the Vivo X80 and three cameras on the back, this includes a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

