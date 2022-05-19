Vivo X80 and X80 Pro launching in India

The new Vivo X80 and X80 Pro smartphones were unveiled last month and now the handsets are launching in India.

The two handsets will go on sale in India on the 25th of May and they come with similar specifications to the handsets we saw last month.

The Vivo X80 comes with a 6.79-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor it comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. There is also a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of included storage.

On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel front camera on the Vivo X80 and three cameras on the back, this includes a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset also features a 4500 mAh battery and 80W fast charging.

The Vivo X80 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, there will be two processor options for the handset, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The handset comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and also 256GB or 512GB of storage, there is no microSD card slot on this device.

The device also comes with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

