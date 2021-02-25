Vivo X60 Pro+ expected to launch globally soon

The new Vivo X60 Pro+ launched in China last month and now it looks like the handset should launch globally some time soon.

The device has recently received a number of certifications which suggests that it is getting ready for a global launch.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.56 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it features a Snapdragon 888 processor, plus a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 128GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device has a 4200 mAh battery and 55W fast charging and it comes with a range of cameras which include a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel periscope telephoto, 32 megapixel telephoto and a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals