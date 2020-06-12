Vivo X50 Pro launched in China

The Vivo X50 Pro+ launched earlier this month and now another device, the Vivo X50 Pro has gone on sale in China, this handset has slightly different specifications.

The Vivo X50 Pro comes with a 6.56 inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution, there is also an under display fingerprint scanner.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The new X50 Pro features a 4315 mAh battery and it comes with a 32 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 48 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel camera and two 8 megapixel cameras.

The 128GB model will retail for CNY 4,298 which is about $607 at the current exchnage rate and the 256GB model CNY 4,698 which is about $665.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals