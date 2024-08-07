Vivo V40 Pro Smartphone Reviewed (Video)

The Vivo V40 Pro is a notable upgrade from its predecessor, the V30 Pro, offering enhanced performance, improved battery life, and advanced camera technology. While the design remains familiar, the V40 Pro introduces several key improvements that make it a compelling choice in the competitive smartphone market. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a detailed look at the handset.

Design and Build Quality

The Vivo V40 Pro features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with minimal bezels, providing an immersive viewing experience. The subtly curved screen adds a touch of elegance to the overall design. Despite its plastic frame, the phone feels premium in the hand, thanks to its durable glass back. The device is available in three attractive color options: white, silver, and blue.

Large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with minimal bezels

Subtly curved screen for an elegant look

Durable glass back and plastic frame

Available in white, silver, and blue color options

Software and User Experience

The Vivo V40 Pro runs on the latest Android 14 operating system with Vivo’s custom FunTouch OS on top. Users will find a familiar and intuitive user interface, along with several pre-installed apps such as Agoda, Facebook, and LinkedIn. The device offers a wide range of customization options, including wallpapers, themes, and dynamic effects, allowing users to personalize their experience. Vivo promises three OS upgrades and four years of security support for the V40 Pro, ensuring that the device remains up-to-date and secure for an extended period.

Display Quality and Features

The V40 Pro’s display features a sharp 2800 x 1260 pixel resolution and supports HDR 10+ for enhanced color and contrast. While it lacks Dolby Vision support, the display still delivers an impressive visual experience. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and fluid animations, and users can manually adjust the refresh rate to their preference. The device performs well in various lighting conditions, with good outdoor visibility.

Audio Performance

Equipped with stereo speakers, the Vivo V40 Pro offers balanced and loud audio output, making it suitable for enjoying music, videos, and games without the need for external speakers. Although it does not support Dolby Atmos, the device features an audio super resolution technology that enhances the overall sound quality, providing an immersive audio experience.

Performance and Gaming

Under the hood, the Vivo V40 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM. This combination ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The device particularly excels in gaming, thanks to its powerful hardware and the integrated vapor chamber cooling system, which keeps the phone cool during extended gaming sessions. FunTouch OS also includes a dedicated gaming mode that optimizes performance and minimizes distractions.

Battery Life and Charging

One of the standout features of the Vivo V40 Pro is its exceptional battery life. The device is equipped with a large 5500mAh battery that can easily last up to two days on a single charge, depending on usage. When it’s time to recharge, the V40 Pro supports 80W wired charging, which quickly replenishes the battery. However, the device does not offer wireless charging capabilities.

Camera System and Image Quality

The Vivo V40 Pro features a versatile triple 50MP camera setup on the rear, featuring a Sony IMX 921 sensor and optical image stabilization. The camera app offers various shooting modes, including Vivid, Textured, and Zeiss Natural, allowing users to capture photos with enhanced colors, details, and overall quality. The improved portrait mode now supports multiple focal lengths, giving users more creative control over their shots. The device also excels in 4K video recording at 60fps, delivering high-quality footage with good stabilization. Low-light performance is commendable, with the camera capturing well-lit and detailed images even in challenging lighting conditions.

Triple 50MP camera setup with Sony IMX 921 sensor

Optical image stabilization for sharper photos and videos

Various shooting modes, including Vivid, Textured, and Zeiss Natural

Improved portrait mode with multiple focal lengths

4K video recording at 60fps with good stabilization

Impressive low-light performance

Storage and Expandability

The Vivo V40 Pro comes in two storage variants: 256GB and 512GB. Both options provide ample space for storing apps, photos, videos, and other files. However, it’s worth noting that the device does not support expandable storage via microSD cards, so users should choose the storage capacity that best suits their needs.

In conclusion, the Vivo V40 Pro is a well-rounded smartphone that offers a compelling combination of performance, battery life, and camera capabilities. Its large AMOLED display, powerful chipset, and long-lasting battery make it an excellent choice for users who demand a high-quality smartphone experience. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of some flagship devices, the V40 Pro delivers where it counts, making it a strong contender in its price segment.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



