Vivo V30 smartphone launched

Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the new Vivo V30 and the handset comes with a 6.78 inch AMOLED display which features a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile processor and it comes with a range of RAM and storage options, including 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RASM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM. and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, there is no microSD card slot.

The new Vivo V30 smartphone comes with a range of cameras there is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear, on the back of the handset there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, on the front of the device there is a 50-megapixel camera for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging which will charge the handset to 100 percent in just 48 minutes, there is also reverse charging and it will come in a range of colors. The handset is launching in a range of countries soon, as yet there are no details on how much it will retail for.

Source GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals