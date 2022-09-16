Vivo V25 Android smartphone launched

We have already seen the Vivo V25e and V25 pro and now Vivo has added another new Android smartphone to the range, the Vivo V25.

The handset comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that features a 90HZ refresh rate and HDR10+, the display comes with an FHD+ resolution of 2404 x 1080 pixels.

The new Vivo V25 smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile processor and it comes with three RAM and storage combinations.

These include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 44W fast charging, this can apparently charge the device to 60% in just 30 minutes from zero.

The device features a range of different cameras, these include a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. On the front of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls, on the back therte is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel maco camera.

The handset will be available in three different colors, Aquamarine Blue, Sunrise Gold, and Diamond Black, the device will launch in India this month and it will retail for the equivalent of $350. As tet there are no details on when it will go on sale in the USA and Europe.

Source GSM Arena



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals