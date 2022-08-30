Geeky Gadgets

Vivo V25e smartphone gets official

We previously saw the Vivo V25 Pro and now Vivo has added another handset to the range, the Vivo V25e smartphone.

The new Vivo V25e comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 mobile processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

The device features a microSD card slot for extra storage that can take up to a 1TB card, it also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 44W fast charging.

The new Vivo V25e comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the back.

On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset will come in a choice of two different colors, Sunrise Gold and Diamond black and the device is now available to pre-order in Malaysia for RM 1,399 which is about $310 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

