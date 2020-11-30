Vivo V20 Pro pricing leaked

We recently heard that the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone would launch in India on the 2nd of December and now we have some details about how much the handset will cost.

The device will retail for INR 29,990 in India which is about $405 at the current exchange rate, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 765G processor 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Vivo V20 Pro will feature a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it will copme with a 4000 mA battery and fast charging.

The handset will come with a dual front camera, one 44 megapixel and one 8 megapixel, on the back there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 2 megapixel monochrome camera.

