Vivo V19 smartphone launched in India

Vivo V19

The Vivo V19 was supposed to launch in India in last month, the launch was delayed due to COVID-19 and it is now launching in the country today.

The handset comes with a 6.44 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and it features a Snapdragon 712 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM.

There are a choice of storage options up to 256GB and there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage, the handset comes with two selfies cameras which include a 32 megapixel camera, the other an 8 megapixel camera. On the back of the device there is a quad camera setup with one 48 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The handset also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging, it comes with FuntouchOS 10 which is based on Android 10.

