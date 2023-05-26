Vivo S17e smartphone gets official

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Vivo S17e and the device comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that features a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 mobile processor and it has a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset does not come with a microSD card slot.

The device comes with a 4600 mAh battery and it will feature 66W fast charging which can charge the device to 50% in just 20 minutes. It also comes with a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and two on the back.

On the rear of the handset there is a 64-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera, on the front of the handset there is a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies and for video chat.

You can find out more information about the Vivo S17e smartphone over at Vivo at the link below. Pricing for the handset starts at around $300 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB models, the 8GB of RAM and 256GB model will cost around $325 and the 12GB of RAM and 256GB model will cost around $355.

Source Vivo, GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals