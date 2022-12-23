Vivo S16 Pro smartphone unveiled

Vivo has launched some new Vivo S16 smartphones, the top model in the lineup is the Vivo S16 Pro. This handset comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display.

The display comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 mobile processor.

The handset comes with a choice of RAM and storage options, thee include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM 512GB of storage.

The Vivo S16 Pro comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the device, there is a 50-megapixel camera with a Dual-LEd flash that is designed for making video calls and snapping selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Vivo S16 Pro smartphone also comes with a 4600 mAh battery and it features 66W fast charging, this handset can charge from 0 to 50 percent in just 19 minutes. The device comes with Android 13 and Origin OS 3.

Pricing for the new Vivo S16 Pro starts at CNY 3,299 which is about $472 at the current exchange rate, the Vivo S16 starts at CNY 2,499 whch is about$357 and the Vivo S16e starts at CNY 2099 which is about $300.

Source GSM Arena





