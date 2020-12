Vivo iQOO U3 smartphone unveiled

Vivo has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the Vivo iQOO U3 smartphone, the handset comes with a 6.58 inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is equipped with a Dimensity 800U mobile processor and it comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

On the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 48 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel secondary camera.

The Vivo iQOO U3 also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, the deboce will retail for CNY 1,498 which is about $230 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

