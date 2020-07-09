Soul Scathe virtual reality RPG launches tomorrow

Soul Scathe the procedurally generated virtual reality role-playing game will be officially launching tomorrow on PC via headsets via Steam. Soul Scathe is a procedurally generated dungeon crawler RPG built to exploit VR with a satisfying melee system and explosive magic abilities that involve gesture-based spellcasting and the ability to fuse spells together. Soul Scathe supports all PCVR headsets as well as Quest with a link cable.

“You awaken as the Valiant Returner, a principal battlemage that died during battle in the past. Losing all sense of your past self, you are revived and guided by the Asapal Deity whom witnessed your last moments. They seek to restore your lost powers and guide you to the outside world.”

– Procedurally generated dungeons – Venture through the depths of dangerous dungeons, combating against deadly foes and traps along the way. Discover secrets, loot, and climb and explore a path through in order to survive long enough to find the Hallway Of Elusion and get back to the safehaven of Mistchamber.

– Spell Fusion System – Utilize 14 different base spells, many of which can be fused together by physically gesturing and combining the spells to create a brand new spell. In total there are 9 spell fusions, giving you 23 unique spells to cast.

– Reactive Melee Combat – Deliver hard blows to foes with responsive auditory, haptic, and visual feedback that can extend into decapitations and satisfying hits.

– Use The Environment Against Foes – Use everything at your disposal by turning deadly traps into equally deadly weapons. Bring down heavy chandeliers, lead enemies into hidden switches, and use telekinesis to control the mechanisms, delivering nearby devastation.

– Level Up and Personalize Your Style – As expected from RPGs, you can level up and assign stat points to give you the choice of how you want to evolve.

Source : Steam

