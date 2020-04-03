Etee SteamVR finger tracking controller launches via Kickstarter

The Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the button free virtual reality controller etee, has launched this week looking to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production. The London based design company has created the VR controller to provide users with a “fluid, mesmerising VR experience controlled by finger proximity, touch, pressure and gestures”.

Earlybird pledges are now available from £129 for the single controller etee development kit with worldwide delivery expected to take place during October 2020. Double controllers are available from £199 and include built-in haptics, 3DOF positional tracking and finger sensing technology.

“etee offers you a better way to play. No need to memorise your button layout. No need to keep hold of a heavy controller that makes your hand ache. Just slip etee on, and enjoy smooth control from every finger. Direct the play via the touch, proximity, pressure and gesture of your fingers. No buttons. No hold-ups. Just fantastic, intuitive, play.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Our team are tactile control specialists. We have patented finger-sensing technology that allows gamers and enterprise users to control any electronic interaction via the power of touch. etee harnesses this technology for a more natural way to play. Instead of heavy controllers with buttons sticking out, you get a perfectly-formed control surface that reacts to every brush, curl and touch of your fingers – and best of all that sensitivity can be adjusted to your individual needs.”

“You don’t need buttons! With etee you can shoot / pass / throw as you would in real life. etee’s unique, patented finger sensing technology identifies even the slightest of movements from your fingers. You control the play via the touch, gesture, proximity and pressure of each of your digits, and a thumb trackpad does the rest. VR experiences feel more human. You only concentrate on the in-game experience. You can even forget you’re wearing etee.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals