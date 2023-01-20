Virgin Media O2 brings Defibrillators to UK O2 stores

Virgin Media O2 has announced that they have teamed up with the British Heart Foundation and they are bringing Defibrillators to all of the O2 Stores in the UK.

They are also training their staff on how to use the Defibrillators, and hundreds have already been trained on how to use the device.

More than 200 defibrillators are now available and Virgin Media O2 is in the process of registering them on BHF’s National Defibrillator Network, The Circuit, meaning 999 call handlers will be able to quickly direct people to nearby stores in an emergency.

Across the week (19th Jan – 26th Jan), the business will be raising awareness and urging more people to learn CPR on screens outside O2 stores nationwide – expected to be seen by millions of UK shoppers.

Alongside the roll out, Virgin Media O2 has also been training more staff – including those working in stores – in CPR, with hundreds of employees taking part in online sessions and in-person training.

Brenda Edwards, television personality whose family has had experience of heart condition and cardiac arrest, has visited one of the stores taking part. She praised the campaign and the Virgin Media O2 staff who have already taken part in the training.

You can find out more details about this new partnership between Virgin Media and The British Heart Foundation at the link below.

Source O2





