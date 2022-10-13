O2 launches new contract free Rolling Plan

O2 has announced that it is launching a new contract-free Rolling Plan on its network, the new contract is a hybrid between pay monthly contracts and also pay as you go.

There will be a choice of three options in this plan. £10 a month for 10GB and unlimited calls and minutes, and people who sign up for the plan will get 25GB of data until the 28th of December.

The next plan is £15 a month for 70GB per month and unlimited calls and minutes (Usually 25GB) and £30 for 200GB per month and unlimited calls and minutes (Usually 150GB).

Customers can change data and international minute allowances to suit their needs and usage, or cancel the plan at any time, providing peace of mind to those wanting to mould their phone plan around their lifestyle and budget month to month. Similarly, if customers use all their data allowance early, they’ll be able to buy a new monthly plan to start at any time, allowing them to switch their package when it suits them.

Customers will also get the benefits of being an O2 customer, including access to Priority, which gives exclusive access to the hottest events at O2 venues as well as a range of deals and offers, and free roaming in the EU. Data rollover will also be available on the Rolling Plan, so that customers can rollover any unused data over into the next month.

