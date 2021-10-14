Virgil Abloh to work with Mercedes on Project Maybach

Mercedes Benz have announced that they have teamed up with renowned fashion designer Virgil Abloh on a new project called Project Maybach.

The collaboration will be between Virgil Abloh and Mercedes Benz Chief Design Officer, Gorden Wagener to create an electric show car, the car will be unveiled on December 1st.

Project MAYBACH coincides with 100 years since Karl Maybach and his father Wilhelm debuted the first Maybach W 3 with the ambition of presenting the “best of the best”, setting the wheels in motion for Mercedes-Maybach to become one of the most unique and exclusive automotive brands today. Staying true to that original ambition Mercedes-Maybach has remained a vehicle for creative exploration. Inspiring everyone from royalty and world leaders to dreamers, connoisseurs, and luminaries alike to look beyond the present and discover new roads of luxury design. Today, with Abloh, that journey sees the collaborative electric show car acting as an emblem for a new era of discovery.

With a background in civil engineering and architecture, Abloh’s rarefied approach to luxury design strikes the perfect balance between form and function. Combined with Wagener’s innate understanding of luxury automobile design, the dynamic duo will push the boundaries of function, style and collaborative creativity. The resulting show car will steer the myth of the Maybach into the centre of the cultural zeitgeist.

You can find out more details about the new Project Maybach project over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals