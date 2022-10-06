Violent Night staring David Harbour release date and official trailer

Universal Pictures how’s the day released a new trailer for the upcoming “Christmas” movie Violent Night starring David Harbour (Stranger Things) John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise). The Violent Night release date is set for a few months time during December 2022.

The Violent Night film has been created by 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a coal-dark holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red.

“When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.”

Violent Night release date

Universal Pictures has set the Violent Night release date for a premiere in theatres screens worldwide on December 2, 2022. Check out the two minute trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from this twisted tale of Christmas.

“Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick David Leitch and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog. The film’s executive producer is Marc S. Fischer.”

Source : Universal Pictures



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals